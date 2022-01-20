Zimbabwe: Metro FM Suspends Dineo Ranaka Over #umlandochallenge

20 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has reportedly been suspended by South Africa's Metro FM for misconduct after participating in the trending #UmlandoChallenge.

This comes after Ranaka who hosts 'The Bridge' on the station filmed and posted videos of herself dancing on top of the SABC studios office furniture for #UmlandoChallenge.

Actresses Pearl Thusi and Thando Thabethe have publicly shown support for her.

Thabethe and her 947 co-hosts shared their own video of the 'office' UmlandoChallenge and Thusi reflected on her decision to leave Metro FM adding that she hopes 'Dineo is ok'.

