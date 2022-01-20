South Africa: The Zondo Commission Report - Damning Evidence - and Recommendations Whose Time Has Come

19 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vinothan Naidoo

A timely recommendation in the Zondo Commission report is the call for the establishment of a single, independent and multifunctional anti-corruption agency, with a focus on public procurement.

The 856-page Zondo Commission report (Part 1) carries enormous weight, symbolically, substantively and literally. It offers a voluminous account of the political exploitation and destabilisation of state-owned enterprises and public entities that occurred during the Jacob Zuma presidency.

Attempting to wade through the enormity of the document and its legalese format is challenging. Fortunately, much of its content consists of passages from witness testimony and affidavits that had already been aired during its public hearings. The report's summary of witness testimony and written statements are essential for constructing a narrative of the protagonists and their roles in alleged capture.

However, the essence of the report can best be drawn by distilling the commission's own views on the persuasiveness of witness accounts and documentary evidence, what conclusions it made about the extent of capture and what recommendations it proposed.

The commission's report conveys an overwhelming view that the state-owned enterprises and public entities (eg SAA, GCIS, SARS, Eskom and Transnet) at the centre of the probe were subject to undue and improper influence,...

