South Africa: Redefining Food Safety - SA's Laws Governing Food Advertising Aimed At Children Need to Be Jacked Up

analysis

Will the South African government publish much-needed legislation to restrict the marketing and advertising of unhealthy food to children this year? In Part Two of #Food Justice's mini-series on the subject, we investigate why the process has stalled and the meaning of industry 'self-regulation' (in the near-absence of government enforcement).

There is no quick fix for South Africa's astronomical rates of obesity and related diseases, which cost millions of lives and billions to the public purse, but a good place to start, experts say, would be to dramatically upgrade our food regulations -- and redefine the meaning of "food safety".

This would be a first step in discouraging 'Big Food' (industrial agri-food companies) from selling unhealthy products and to encourage South Africans to reduce their shockingly high rates of consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF), which are cheap, convenient, far more accessible to most South Africans than fresh foods, and addictive.

What do SA's food-related regulations say?

South Africa's current regulations governing labelling and advertising (known as "R146") were published in 2010 and have not been updated since. (See sidebar 1).

They stipulate only basic labelling requirements (ingredients and manufacturer's address) and are way behind other countries with similar problems. Chile...