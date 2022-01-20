Zimbabwe: Zim Set to Export Oranges to China

20 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Zimbabwe has signed a deal with China to export fresh citrus fruits to the Asian giant.

The Chinese Embassy has confirmed the deal.

"The sweet and juicy Zimbabwean citrus will join the Chinese market as the citrus export protocol has just been signed," it said.

"We are implementing President Xi's pledge that China will open a Green Channel for the export of African agricultural products. It will benefit more Zimbabwean farmers," wrote the embassy.

The agreement between the two countries was signed in 2015 as Zimbabwe looked for a market for Shashi Citrus smallholder farmers.

However, the exports were delayed as China waited for post-risk assessment information for the export of fresh citrus fruits from Zimbabwe.

Fresh citrus fruits to be exported include; sweet orange, mandarin orange, grapefruit, lemon, and sour orange.

