South Africa: Search Continues for Teen Boy As Rain-Battered Ladysmith Counts Cost of Floods

While officials continue looking for a 14-year-old boy believed to have drowned in flooding in Ladysmith, mop-up operations are under way as the question is asked: what could be done to prevent a similar incident happening again?

Heavy rain has battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal in recent weeks, causing major flooding in several areas.

In Ladysmith in northern KwaZulu-Natal rain caused the Klip River to burst its banks and flood parts of the CBD, leaving residents and business scrambling to salvage what they could and make for higher ground.

Sihle Ziqubu (14) is believed to have drowned while trying to cross the swollen river. By Wednesday morning search-and-rescue teams were yet to recover his body as fast-flowing and deep water made the search difficult.

Thulile Ziqubu (33), Sihle's mother told Daily Maverick that she doesn't know what to expect. Ziqubu says she doesn't want to lose hope that her son is still alive.

"I'm waiting for anything. I could give up but find that he might have swum and found his way to safety and that he might be alive somewhere. At the same time I'm thinking that if he is gone I want to find his body," said Ziqubu.

"I...