Tanzania: CCM Endorses Dr Tulia for National Assembly Speaker

The ruling Party, Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has nominated deputy speaker, Tulia Ackson to run for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly.

Before announcement of the result in Dodoma Thursday, Chama Cha Mapinduzi CCM national chairperson and Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan presided over a Special Session of the Central Committee (CC) held at the party's headquarters (White House) in Dodoma on Thursday.

The CCM's Central Committee CC members met in Tanzania's capital city amid the process of picking a candidate for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly.

This comes after the resignation of former Speaker Job Ndugai, who served in the position for six years.

CCM started the process on January 10 this year, by issuing nomination forms to its candidates.

According to the party, the forms were issued January 10th to 15th this year in Zanzibar and at the CCM sub-office at Lumumba in Dar es Salaam, as well as the party's head office in Dodoma, with aspirants paying 1m/- for each form.

More than 70 aspirants have collected nomination forms through the ruling party CCM in a bid to fill the vacant seat of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

One nomination form was, however, not returned and of the 71 aspirants, 60 are men and eleven are women.

