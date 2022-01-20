Tanzania: Ministry Issues 30-Day Ultimatum to Unlicensed Children Homes

The Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Needs has issued a 30-day ultimatum to 229 unlicensed children's homes to submit applications for official registration to the relevant councils.

As of January 2022, according to the newly established Ministry's press statement issued Thursday, only 244 children homes out of 473 have met the criteria and obtained licenses while 229 homes were operating illegally.

"The government recognizes the great efforts done by stakeholders who take care of children living in difficult conditions and who adhere to the rules and regulations, defense and security of the children," said Dr Nandera Mhando, the Commissioner for Social Welfare.

Dr Nandera directed all councils across the country under guidance of social welfare officers to facilitate inspections of unregistered homes and facilitate registration of facilities that meet the criteria and conditions.

Facilities that will not meet stipulated guidelines should be given a specified time frame to rectify some shortcomings before registered according to the laws of the land.