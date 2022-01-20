Tanzania: Who Is Dr Tulia Ackson? Here's Full Detailed Cv

The ruling Party, Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has nominated deputy speaker, Tulia Ackson to run for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly.

After being endorsed by her party to vie for the post on Thursday, social media including Tanzania Standard Newspapers TSN's outlets broke the news over the move to find a right candidate to fill the vacuum left by Job Ndugai, who resigned following pressure from his own party.

Who is Dr Tulia Ackson?

With more about the politician, Daily News brings you a CV of former senior lecturer of University of Dar es Salaam's School of Law which entails more about her academic qualifications and political carrier.

PERSONAL DETAILS

Surname: Mwansasu

Middle Name: Ackson

First Name: Tulia

Salutation: Hon. Dr

Marital Status: Married

Date of Birth: 23 Dec. 1976

Place of Birth: Tukuyu Mbeya.

Sex: Female

EDUCATION BACKGROUND

1984 - 1990 Mabonde Primary School Primary Education

1991 - 1994 Loleza Secondary School CSE

1995 - 1997 Zanaki Secondary School ACSE

1998 - 2001 University of Dar es Salaam LLB

2001 - 2003 University of Dar es Salaam LLM

2005 - 2007 University of Cape Town Ph. D

EMPLOYMENT EXPERIENCE

2011 - 2015 University of Dar es Salaam Senior Lecturer

2009 - 2015 University of Dar es Salaam Associate Dean

2001 - 2001 Attorney General's Office Trainee

Dr Tulia was appointed by President Jakaya Kikwete as Deputy Attorney General, serving from 9 September 2015 to 15 November 2015.

On 16 November 2015 Ackson Mwansasu was appointed as a Member of Parliament by President John Magufuli

After appointed as MP, Dr Tulia contended for Deputy Speaker of National Assembly post and subsquently she won the race.

She served the post until January, 2022 when she decided to request her ruling party CCM to endorse her to run for the Speaker of the National Assembly.

In 2020 general election, Dr Tulia Ackson, has on Thursday October 29 been declared winner of the Mbeya Urban parliamentary seat, which was under opposition party, Chadema.

If she manage to convice her fellow lawmakers and elected as the National Assembly, Tulia will be the second female in Tanzania's history to clich the top post after Anne Makinda, former Njombe Member of Parliament.