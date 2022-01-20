Tanzania: Project in Site to End Power Cuts in Rukwa

20 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The government has said completion of the 15 megawatt transformer project next month will generate power sufficient enough to supply Katavi and Rukwa regions.

The Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) Power Transmission Station Manager in Sumbawanga, Eng Albert Msangi said here yesterday that the construction of a 15 megawatt transformer by Tanesco at a cost of over 3.8bn/- will avert power rationing in Katavi and Rukwa regions respectively.

"Tanesco also has another 400 KV project of connecting Sumbawanga town with the national grid stretching from Iringa via Mbeya to Tunduma Township," he said.

"The project is funded by World Bank (WB) and procedure of engaging the contractor has started," he said during a tour by Deputy Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Pinda in Sumbawanga, Rukwa Region.

Mr Pinda made a strong call to Tanesco's staff to be patriotic and adhere to their professionalism in addressing frequent power cuts which continue to irk citizens.

"We want to know the reasons that make Mpimbwe and Majimoto to experience 12 hours of power rationing each day for a long time," he said.

Mr Pinda further explained that his tour is meant to strengthen the relationship between the citizens of Rukwa and Katavi regions respectively and its institutions in concerted efforts to avert rationing of electricity supply in Kavuu constituency in Mpimbwe Council.

On his part, the Rukwa Regional Commissioner, Josephat Mkirikiti said the challenges of power rationing in the region should be transparent for the citizens to know rationing schedules.

The RC further explained that Rukwa region gets reliable power supply from neighbouring Zambia and subsequently supply to Sumbawanga, Nkasi and Kalambo districts, Rukwa region as well as Mpimbwe Council in Katavi region

He further explained that the power supply from neighbouring Zambia is received at Power Transmission Power Station in Sumbawanga Town.

"Unfortunately, rationing of power supply in Rukwa region is still a big challenge which needs to be addressed," noted the RC.

