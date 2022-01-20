Tanzania: Samia to Grace Great Kilimanjaro Cultural Festival

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to be a guest of honor at the forthcoming Cultural Festival in Kilimanjaro scheduled on January 22, 2022.

This was revealed Thursday after Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Hassan Abbasi arrived in Moshi town to inspect preparations for the highly awaited event.

According to the Ministry's twitter handle @WizaraSanaa, Dr Abbasi has been quoted as saying: "Culture is economy" hence the young generation should grab opportunities from the industry to boost their individual and national economy.