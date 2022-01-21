Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON - Round of 16 Matches Known

A January 21, 2022 graphic showing matches at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.
20 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Following the conclusion of the Group Stage of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, the pairings of the Round of 16 matches are now known.

Following are the times, dates and venues of the Round of 16 games (local time):

Sunday 23 January 2022

17:00 - Burkina Faso v Gabon (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

20:00 - Nigeria v Tunisia (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Monday 24 January 2022

17:00 - Guinea v Gambia (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

20:00 - Cameroon v Comoros (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Tuesday 25 January 2022

17:00 - Senegal v Cape Verde (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

20:00 - Morocco v Malawi (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde)

Wednesday 26 January 2022

17:00 - Cote d'Ivoire v Egypt (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

20:00 - Mali v Equatorial Guinea (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

