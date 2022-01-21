Nigerian Student, Told to Cut Hair, Allegedly Hires Thugs to Assault Teachers

Attacks on schools by students and their parents were common last year, forcing the state government to mandate the students of all public schools and their parents/guardians to sign an undertaking

A secondary school student of Toyon High School, Ere, in Ado-Odo local government area of Ogun state and his mother reportedly hired thugs to brutalise his teachers, witnesses have said.

Attacks on schools by students and their parents were common last year, forcing the state government to mandate students of all public schools and their parents/guardians to sign an undertaking before the resumption for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session in January 10.

In the undertaking signed by the parents and guardians, they vouched that their wards would be "well behaved and not engage in any act of violence/misdemeanor that can disrupt the smooth running of the school in any form whatsoever."

Passport photographs of both the student and the parents were attached to the duly signed forms.

In the last quarter of 2021, more than four teachers were reportedly beaten by their students and in some cases, in connivance with hoodlums, a development that attracted criticism.

How trouble started

Just like other students, witnesses said the student and his father, whose names we are withholding until we can get their reactions, also signed the undertaking.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the student had earlier been prevented from entering the class because of his hairstyle.

The school had sent the student out to cut his hair before returning to join his colleagues in the classroom.

But on his return, the student, his mother and the hired thugs reportedly descended on three teachers, inflicting injuries on them.

A staffer of the school who does not want to be named due to the civil service regulation told our reporter that, "three teachers were beaten - Messrs Abel Thomas, Kabir Azeez and Adegun Adekunle".

"A car belonging to Mr Jolayemi Jeromu was destroyed. One of the thugs was the one who smashed the car's windscreen."

When contacted, the Vice Principal of the school, Mariam Onilogbo, said, "On Monday, we asked our student to go and cut his hair because the hair he brought to school was not acceptable in the school.

"Yesterday, he came again with that same hair, we told him to go and cut the hair. I collected his bag and told him to come back after cutting the hair. Coming back to school, he came with two men and two women to accuse us that why should we ask him to go and cut his hair.

"I now told them that if we cannot tell him to cut his hair, all of them should leave my office. I gave them his bag and told them to go and be teaching him at home.

"They went out and I started to hear noises within the school promises. They started beating the teachers. They smashed the windscreen of a car parked within the school.

"Yesterday evening, they came to our quarters again, claiming that we stole their phone. They almost attacked us. We told them their phone is not with us. They came to meet us again this morning, but we thank God no one was attacked."

Mrs Onilogbo said the student's mother and one of the thugs have been arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident, and added that the parents have been arrested.

"The commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered that the escaped thugs who accompanied the couple to attack the school should be hunted for and brought to justice. He also directed that the arrested couple should be charged to court without delay," Mr Oyeyemi said.