Nigeria: We'll Leave Nigeria Better Than We Met It - Buhari

20 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq, and, Ahmed Ali

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration is determined to hand over a better Nigeria than the one they inherited and urged people to be fair in their assessment of what his government has achieved so far.

Buhari specifically asked Nigerians to assess him on the campaign promises he made ahead of the 2015 elections.

He made this statement during his visit to Kaduna for a two-day working visit to commission projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.

Speaking at the palace of the Emir of Jema'a, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa II, in Kafanchan, the President underlined his resolve to consolidate the country's political system to improve the quality of people's lives.

He spoke of the use of the police and the military in dealing with security situations but urged Nigerians to develop confidence in civil authority to build a system "free of chaos."

"Nobody should be allowed to raise an army of thugs to force himself on the people. This must be very clear," the President warned emphatically.

Earlier, Governor Nasir El-Rufai acknowledged the President's investments in the security of the area, noting in particular that the establishment of security outfits had paved the way for reduced attacks on people. He stated that Kafanchan has become much safer than it used to be.

Also speaking, the Emir of Jema'a requested a permanent base for the Air Force and the Mobile Police, as well as the restoration of the rail services for which Kafanchan was known.

