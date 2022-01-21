Nigeria: How I Cheated Death in 2014 - Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has gone down memory lane to recollect how he cheated death in Kawo, Kaduna State in 2014.

Speaking Thursday while inaugurating the 800-metre long flyover in Kawo, Kaduna State, the President recounted how he narrowly escaped a targeted bomb attack in the vicinity in 2014.

Reminiscing on the unfortunate incident, which claimed the lives of many innocent Nigerians, President Buhari thanked God for sparing his life on that fateful day along Ali Akilu road, Kawo-Kaduna.

According to him: "For many years, I always plied this route and I cannot recount how many times I crossed it.

"There was an attempt on my life on this road. Nothing happened to me just like the 30 months I spent during the civil war.

"They wanted to blow up the vehicle I was in around the secretariat but my escort somehow stopped them. But before we came to this bridge (Kawo), they became more desperate and there was a small market in the area where the device exploded.

"But God protected us and here I am again," he said.

The President, who also inaugurated the newly remodelled Murtala Mohammed Square, 136-bed Infectious Disease Hospital, LEA Lokoja Road Primary School, Rigasa, Aliyu Makama road and the Leventis underpass, executed by the State government, praised Governor Nasir El-Rufai for completing people-oriented projects in Kaduna metropolis as well as in other senatorial zones in the State.

At the Murtala Square, the new city centre of Kaduna State, President Buhari while admiring the remodelled edifice, recalled that he was constrained by family challenges to relocate from Daura to Kaduna after he was released from detention as a former military Head of State.

"I can hardly find my way in Kaduna due to the development taking place here and the governor has committed himself to change Kaduna for good and has been very successful at that, and Nigerians are appreciative that you are writing your history in letters of gold, " he said.