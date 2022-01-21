Nigeria: Reps to Probe 178,459 Missing Police Arms

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged missing of 178,459 arms and ammunition in the Nigeria Police armoury as contained in the 2019 report of the Auditor General for the Federation.

The House resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent public importance, moved by the deputy minority leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu at plenary on Thursday.

Okechukwu in the motion said, "out of this number, 88,078 were AK-47 rifles, 3,907 assorted rifles and pistols across different police formations, which could not be accounted for as of January 2020.

"The findings in the report that the police high command failed to keep a record of unserviceable and expired firearms and ammunition; owing to non-compliance to the internal control system of the Nigeria Police Force.

"Records of the total number of unserviceable firearms were not produced for examinations and there were no returns from Adamawa State Command, Police Mobile Force (PMF) 46, 56, 64 and 68 for the period under review."

The House, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to take urgent actions to apprehend those culpable for the depletion of the armoury of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Green Chamber also mandated its committee on police affairs to investigate and report back to the House within four weeks.