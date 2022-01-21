Nigeria: 327 People Killed From Road Accidents During Yuletide - FRSC

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has said that 327 people died from road accidents during the yuletide season.

Speaking on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja, he said this was recorded during the 2021 Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol operation between 15 December 2021 to 15 January this year.

He said 600 road traffic crashes were recorded involving 4,649 people while 1,916 people were injured and 2,406 people were rescued unhurt.

According to him, a total of 20,845 offenders were apprehended and were booked for violating 24,214 different traffic infractions while 11,060 vehicles were impounded and 9,787 confiscations recorded.

He said a total of seven fatal crashes claiming 82 people were recorded along seven critical routes across the country with Ilesha-Akure road and Kano-Zaria road recording the highest number of death of 20 and 19 respectively.

Oyeyemi said that a comparative analysis of road traffic crashes recorded in the years 2021 and 2020 revealed a 9% reduction in road traffic crashes, 3% reduction in the number of people involved, 26% reduction in the number of people killed and 9% reduction in the number of people injured.

However, he also noted that a comparative analysis of enforcement within the special patrol in 2021 and 2020 indicates a 26% increase in road traffic violators, a 32% increase in traffic offences, 18% increase in the number of vehicles impounded and a 35% increase in the number of confiscations.