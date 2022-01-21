Nigeria: Boko Haram Fighters Currently Raiding Chibok Village

Boko Haram fighters are currently attacking a village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

A local guard in the area confirmed this to Daily Trust, saying many civilian have fled their homes.

"They came around 7:00 pm and attacked Pemi village, which is some 15 kilometres away from Chibok town."

"They came through a nearby bush and started shooting in different directions immediately they arrived.

"Many ran into the bushes; some are in Chibok town now." the source said.

Details later...