Nigeria: How My Escorts Stopped Those Who Tried to Kill Me in 2014 - Buhari

20 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

While commissioning the Kawo bridge on Thursday afternoon in Kaduna, President Muhammadu Buhari recalled the 2014 assassination attempt on his life saying God protected him and others.

Narrating the 2014 incident in which a bomb explosion damaged his vehicle, the president said the bombers had trailed his vehicle from the secretariat at Ali Akilu road in Kaduna.

He described how his security team tried to evade the alleged terrorists but said they got too desperate and struck before the Kawo bridge.

"They wanted to blow it when we arrived at the secretariat but my escorts somehow stopped them. But before we came to the bridge, they became desperate and there was a small market here and so they exploded the device but God protected us and here I am again," he said.

Speaking directly to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the president said, "Remarkably, you became my governor, I don't think I had any input. And Zainab, she became my minister of finance.

"I didn't know she came from the gentlemen I used to respect and go to his house. This is a fabulous coincidence."

