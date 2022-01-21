Nigeria: Buhari's Visit to Kaduna - Security Officials Engage in Fisticuffs Over Access to Kawo Bridge

20 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Attempt by some security officers in suits, allegedly from the DSS to deny a vehicle on Governor Nasir El-Rufai fleet to drive on the road to the new Kawo bridge soon after the President Buhari mounted the bridge, had incurred the wrath of other security agents in Kaduna who engaged them in fisticuffs.

Confusion ensued, even as superior officers quickly moved in to douse the tension.

An eye witness, Sadiq, told journalists that "there was confusion when security agents exchanged blows while President Muhammadu Buhari was commissioning the Kawo bridge in the heart of Kaduna city, on Thursday.

"After Buhari's return from Kafacnchan, he went to commission the Kawo bridge in Kaduna but an argument among security officers attached to the Buhari and those in Kaduna led to a fight.

"It was because some officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) blocked the road to Kawo bridge soon after the president mounted the bridge."

"Governor El-Rufai, who had earlier alighted from his vehicle, rode in the president's convoy to the bridge."

"The security agents, who barred journalists and other dignitaries from accessing Kawo bridge, blocked the road after El-Rufai and the President were on the bridge."

"The president's security aides stood their ground and this resulted in not just an altercation but exchange of blows,later the governor's vehicle was allowed to be on the bridge."

Attempt by journalists to hear from the warring parties was unsuccessful.

