Nigeria: Boko Haram/Iswap Fighters Sack Piyemi Village of Chibok in Borno

20 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri — Armed Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be members of ISWAP group have invaded Piyemi village of Chibok Local Government Area in Borno state wreaking havoc without confrontation, sources have said.

Sources said the insurgents at about 7 pm on Thursday invaded the community and started firing gunshots at civilians and burning residential buildings and shops as they loot livestock and foodstuff.

Just last week Friday some insurgents attacked Kautikari village and killed four residents after abducting scores of women and children in Chibok.

Piyemi village is located between Chibok- Mbalala -Kautikari axis, predominantly occupied by Christian faiths.

According to a fleeing resident who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons said, "Please stand with us in the place of prayer, ISWAP members are right now in Piyemi village since 7 pm, many people were feared dead and injured, residential houses still on fire, and only God can save and protect the masses as we fled into the bush".

