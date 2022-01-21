Nigeria: Safety Violation - Lagos Seals 6 Lounges, Nightclubs

20 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Zero Accident Campaign, ZAC, Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed six lounges and nightclubs in Ikeja.

The Director General of the Commission, Lanre Mojola, who confirmed this, explained that the 2022 campaign aimed to ensure that all workplaces and public facilities were safe for all visitors and workers alike.

Mojola added that the action on some bars, lounges and nightclubs became necessary due to their contravention to the state government's regulations despite several efforts to ensure complaints.

According to the DG, failure of these establishments to obtain safety compliance certificates, register with the safety commission through its portal, lack of fire extinguishers, poor hygiene, and housekeeping, lack of safety signages and also inadequate parking space thereby causing traffic gridlock and other safety infractions, led to their closure.

He stressed that similar enforcement exercises would take place across the state as the commission frowned at such an unwholesome act as it would continue to discharge her duties, especially when implementing the laws of the commission towards a safer Lagos for all.

Omojola, therefore, urged all business entities to regularise their safety management documentation towards achieving safer public places across the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

