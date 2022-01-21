Kenya: Why DJ Lithium Chose the Stage Name

20 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — As we mourn Capital FM's Alex Murimi Nderi, many have asked why he chose to call himself DJ Lithium.

Here is the reason: Alex loved Chemistry so much when he was in High School and hence decided to use Lithium as his stage name.

He was a versatile DJ that can play everything from R&B to Hip Hop but his greatest strength was EDM and Afro-house.

Here are some of his amazing photos which we have kept in his memory. He died on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed for emergency care after collapsing at his place of work.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X