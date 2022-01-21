Kenya: Don't Let Politicians Intimidate You, President Kenyatta Urges Police

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the police not to be intimidated by anyone, especially politicians but to undertake their duties boldly.

While presiding over the passing out parade of 298 direct entry Inspectorate cadet officers at the National Police College Main Campus in Nyeri, the Head of State emphasised the need for them to exercise their mandate without fear or favour.

"I want to reiterate once again that you must not allow political intimidation to interfere with your work in line with your oath of office. You are supposed to execute your work without fear or favor and without any intimidation from any quarter," he stated.

President Kenyatta's appeal came on the heels of the recent claims from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party blaming the state for turning a blind eye against violence perpetrated on them by their political rivals.

However, the National Police Service has termed allegations that it is taking sides in election campaigns by failing to stop violence as baseless.

Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso said the claims by the party that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto are 'outrageous" and only aimed at tarnishing its name.

As he addressed the graduating cadet officers - 220 male and 78 females - President Kenyatta called on them to execute their duties with dignity and integrity

"You are joining the security sector at a time when we are implementing significant reforms in the security sector with a view to restore the place of pride of our security organs... you should expect Kenyans to demand more of your quality service than any other previous crop of officers," the Head of State said.

He further called on Kenyans to remain alert in the midst of terrorism and civil unrest being witnessed in the region.

"Therefore, we all as a nation must remain vigilant to ensure that despite all that is happening outside our borders, that we remain safe and secure here at home while working together with our colleagues across the regions to ensure peace and stability for our whole region," he said.

Present in the event was Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.