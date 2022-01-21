Nigeria: Afcon 2021 - Cash, Land Promises Roll in for Super Eagles

Otedola has promised the team the equivalent of $250,000 in Naira if they win the tournament in Cameroon

Super Eagles players and officials have been given extra reasons to fight for a fourth African Cup of Nations trophy in Cameroon.

Even though some feel it is an avoidable 'distraction' that can wait till after the tournament proper, mouthwatering cash promises and even lands in choice areas are already being promised Super Eagles players.

In a video made public by the Nigeria Football Federation Media team on Thursday, the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Eagles camp in Garoua, said the national team will get the Naira equivalent of $50,000 for every goal scored in every match won in the AFCON knockout phase.

Emefiele announced he was delivering the message on behalf of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), which is an amalgamation of big players in the private sector.

The body was originally set up to help the government fight against the coronavirus pandemic but Emefiele said with the joy the Super Eagles are giving Nigerians with their AFCON performance, it was considered good to motivate the team the more.

"CACOVID is very happy with your performance in the preliminaries. That is why Aliko (Dangote) and other members said I should be here to deliver the good message to you all.

"We are very proud of you and we want to continue doing that. I'm sure one or two members of the Presidential delegation will also be here and you will receive more rewards.

"Femi Otedola himself told me that he has an equivalent of $250,000.00 in the bank if you lift the trophy.

"I also heard Allen (Onyema) was here and he has also promised the sum of N50,000,000 if you win the tournament.

"Now, all you need is to remain focused and make the country proud. Football plays a greater role in unifying the country. So, we'll continue to give you our support in order to ensure you emerge victorious," Emefiele assured.

In a related development, RevolutionPlus Property, the official real estate partner of the NFF, said it will be giving free lands in choice locations within its estates to the Super Eagles if the team wins the ongoing AFCON trophy.

According to Bamidele Onalaja, the company's Group Managing Director/ CEO, the lands will be available in choice locations in Lagos, Abuja FCT, Nasarawa, Abeokuta, Shimawa, and Mowe in Ogun State, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, and Port Harcourt Rivers State.

Onalaja said "Now that the Super Eagles have qualified for the knockout stages of AFCON, RevolutionPlus Group will pay N1m for each goal scored by the team at every knockout stage of the competition."

Onalaja also reaffirmed his earlier pledge of N4 million to the team during the World Cup qualifiers and urged them to bring AFCON glory to Nigeria once again.