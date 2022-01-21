Nigeria: Troops Kill 129 Terrorists, Arrest 64 As 863 Surrender

Defence Headquarters (DHQs) has said troops deployed for different operations in part of the country neutralized 129 terrorists while 863 terrorists and their families surrendered in the last two weeks.

The acting director, Defence Media Operation, Major General Bernard Onyeuko who disclosed this in Abuja while giving an update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between January 6 and 20 said 64 terrorists were arrested and items of security concern were recovered from them.

He said a total of 863 terrorists and their families surrendered in the period under review, bringing the total number of repentant terrorists to 24,922.

He said, "Troops conducted various land and air operations in different locations of the theatre with renewed vigour that recorded significant results in the last 2 weeks. Notably, ground troops with the support of the Air Component aggressively foiled terrorists' attempted infiltration into Biu town in Borno State. During the encounter, troops neutralized scores of the terrorists and captured their gun trucks and other weapons.

"Consequently, within this period under review, troops neutralized 37 terrorist elements, arrested 17 of them as well as recovered 21 assorted arms and 117 rounds of different calibre of ammunition, while a total of 4 gun trucks were captured from the terrorists.

"Relatedly, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai scored devastating hits on terrorists' stronghold at Arina Chiki village in the Lake Chad Basin in Borno State, which resulted in the neutralization of scores of the terrorist.

"A total of 863 terrorists and their families comprising 136 adult males, 251 adult females and 476 children surrounded to own troops deployed at different locations, including; Banki, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza and Gamboru towns in Borno State, within the period.

"The surrendered terrorists have been properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions."

General Onyeuko said troops in the period under review also rescued 27 Nigerians being held captive by the terrorists.

Onyeuko also disclosed that troops discovered and immobilized 39 illegal refining sites, 91 cooking ovens, 24 reservoirs, 17 large dugout pits and 96 storage tanks in the South South region.

He added that a total 637,500 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil; 950,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations, adding that, 10 criminals involved in pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period.