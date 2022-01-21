Nigeria: El-Rufai Has Transformed Kaduna With Projects - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, a pat on the back for committing himself to transforming the state with meaningful projects.

Buhari who is on a two-day working visit to Kaduna State to commission some of the state's urban renewal projects spoke at the Murtala Square in Kaduna, saying the el-Rufai has been successful in transforming the state.

From Kaduna, President Buhari, accompanied by Governor el-Rufai, flew to Kafanchan yesterday morning to commission Emir Road, Katsina Road and Dan-Haya Road.

He returned to Kaduna around noon and immediately commissioned the remodeled Murtala Square, a sprawling sporting event and recreational centre.

The president who arrived in Kaduna on Wednesday night from Banjul, The Gambia noted the impact of el-Rufai's urban renewal programme, saying he could no longer find his way around the state even as someone who has lived in the city for long.

He commended the foresight and developmental strides of the governor El-Rufai administration, noting that long time visitors will find it difficult to recognise Kaduna.

Buhari said," I moved from Daura to Kaduna after my detention. I have been to Kaduna all the time but now I can hardly find my way in Kaduna because of the transformation.

"You have committed yourself to changing Kaduna and you have been very successful and people throughout the country are appreciating it. You are writing your history in letters of gold. I congratulate you for your achievements so far."

The president commissioned some of the 19 completed urban renewal road projects, including the reconstructed Kawo Flyover, an almost one kilometre long dual carriageway with three ground rotaries.

At the Kawo Flyover, President Buhari said told Governor el-Rufai: "Thank you for associating me with your success".

Other projects commissioned by the president include the 5.6km Aliyu Makama Road, the multi-storey Basic Education Mega-School in Lokoja Road in Rigasa, and the dualised Yakubu Gowon Way and Leventis Underpass.

President Buhari also commissioned the Infectious Disease Hospital in Mando and the fertiliser blending plant owned by Barbedos Group.

Governor el-Rufai had launched the Kaduna State Urban Renewal Programme in June 2019, and shortly after the projects commenced in Kaduna before those of Kafanchan and Zaria started.

Speaking on the urban renewal programmed, the governor said, "The goal of the urban renewal programme is to regenerate Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria, the three major cities in the state.

"These unprecedented investments in urban infrastructure are to consolidate the state's position as an investment destination, improve its economic competitiveness and promote the welfare of the residents of the state."

The president's visit to Kaduna State continues today, as he set to commission road projects in Zaria before being hosted to a state banquet in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday recalled how he narrowly escaped being bombed near the Kawo Bridge in Kaduna in 2014 on his way to Katsina State.

Buhari who survived the bomb attack in Kawo Kaduna which left his vehicle destroyed described the incident as an assassination attempt.

Speaking while commissioning the newly constructed Kawo Bridge by said, "There was an attempt to bomb me here... There was a market nearby".

President Buhari also commissioned the Rebuilt Murtala Mohammed Square Kaduna, mega schools in Rigasa, the Infectious Disease Centre in Mando, Roads in Kafanchan, Barnawa dualised road, Leventis Underpass, among other Kaduna urban renewal projects constructed by the El-Rufai's administration.

Earlier, Governor el-Rufai while commending President Buhari for honouring the invitation to commission the projects explained the benefits of each project to the people of Kaduna State.