Tanzania: Qatar Airways Weekly Flights to Dar Up 10 Times

21 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

QATAR Airways has increased its weekly flights between Dar es Salaam and Doha from two in 2007 to 19 currently as it marks 15 successful years of operations in Tanzania.

The company first launched scheduled services to Tanzania with two weekly flights to Dar es Salaam in January 2007, which has now grown to 19 weekly flights operated by a combination of Boeing 787 and Airbus A320 aircrafts.

In its statement yesterday, Qatar Airways Vice-President, Africa, Hendrik du Preez, said: "We have long been proud to serve Tanzania and connect this beautiful country to our global network.

"Our 15-year anniversary further solidifies our relationship with Tanzania and the huge potential the Dar es Salaam route has shown throughout the years. This was especially the case at the height of the pandemic, when Dar es Salaam was in high demand during this period.

He said the company looks forward to many more years of connecting travellers from around the world to experience Tanzania's unique cultural offerings and wildlife.

The airline held an event at the Dar es Salaam Airport on 14 January 2022 to mark their 15th anniversary.

He said Qatar Airways continues to support businesses and leisure travellers, allowing them to connect seamlessly to their favourite destinations via an expanding network across Europe, Indian Sub-continent and Americas.

Qatar Airways Cargo also supports the trade of items such as fish, meat and flowers to destinations on the Qatar Airways network, including Hong Kong, Qatar and the Netherlands, and imports goods such as technology and pharmaceuticals.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations, including Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar in Tanzania.

Dar es Salaam operates two flights daily to Doha and in addition to one daily flight.

Qatar Airways was recently announced as the 'Airline of the Year' at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax.

