Tanzania: Kagera Leaders Appeal for Border Roads Strengthening

AUTHORITIES in Kagera Region have appealed to the government to allocate special funds that will facilitate strengthening border roads due to their economic importance.

Kyerwa District Commissioner (DC), Mr Rashid Mohamed Mwaimu named the roads as Omugakorongo-Murongo, Kibingo-Murongo and Rwankende-Murongo.

He was speaking during a Regional Roads' Board meeting held on Wednesday which among other things endorsed the 2022/2023 budget for the Tanzania Roads' Agency (Tanroads) and Tanzania Urban and Rural Roads Agency (TARURA).

Mr Mwaimu explained that, Kagera Region shares common borders with four East African Community (EAC) nations namely Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Kenya across Lake Victoria, which necessitates the need to have to have improved roads.

However, he tasked engineers under TANROADS to make close supervision of the road projects which cost millions of tax payers' money.

"The roads are economic backbone and also have security importance. Engineers under Tanroads should fully utilize the technical assistance teams and road inspectors instead of relying solely on contractors," he said.

Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Mr Toba Nguvila, appealed to the government to allocate special funds for Ngenge-Rutoro, Burigi-Kagoma Ranch and Muleba -Kasharunga roads.

He also raised a concern on the increasing incidents of vandalising roads signs and uncontrolled livestock which damage the roads.

Kagera Regional Tanroads Manager, Engineer Yudas Msangi, explained that about 1,966.2 kms were under Tanroards while 6,404.2kms were under TARURA.

Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Prof Faustin Kamuzora, while opening the roads meeting, on behalf of the Regional Commissioner (RC), Major Gen Charles Mbuge, appealed for joint efforts among all stakeholders to ensure that the roads are well preserved.

Kagera region is among few areas which receive normal and above normal rainfall that contribute in fast damaging the roads infrastructure.

He noted that between 2015 and 2020 period the government had constructed about 2,624.7 kilometers of roads network countrywide, which was approximately to 600 kms per year while 4,856kms road network were under feasibility study.

He equally appealed to Tanzanians to support government efforts by paying taxes, working hard and double the production of cash and food crops. "Efforts by President Samia Suluhu Hassan should be supported.

The government is set to diversify the economy and address the fundamental infrastructural issues hindering productive activities. Reliable roads were vital in hastening people's development," he said.

During 2022/2023 financial year TARURA had been allocated a total of 31,318,056,944/- while 21.9bn/- was set aside for Tanroads.