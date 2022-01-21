Tanzania: Foundation Supports Schools in Three Mwanza Districts

THE Desk and Chair Foundation has donated 10,998 exercise books worth 10m/- that will benefit more than 700 students from poor families in its bid to support government efforts to improve students' performance.

The Organisation's Chairperson, Alhaji Sibtain Meghjee said here on Tuesday that the donation will benefit primary and secondary school students in three districts of Ilemela, Magu and Nyamagana in the Mwanza Region.

"This donation is for children from families whose parents cannot afford buying exercise books," he said.

Mr Meghjee said that the shortage of learning materials seemed to have been propelled by the mass registration of children at schools as a result of the free education initiative hence; stakeholders should come to support the government's efforts in setting up conducive teaching and learning environment.

"We also commend the government's efforts to build classrooms that can accommodate many students who used to walk long distances," he said.

A student from Mihami Secondary School in Ilemela District, Emmy Benjamin said the donation will motivate them to study hard and pass their examinations.