Tanzania: Tz Entrepreneurs to Expand Market Horizon

21 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

A Delegation of 17 Tanzanian business entrepreneurs visited neighboring Burundi last month where they attended the Bujumbura Expo, and were looking to tap into opportunities in other East African Community (EAC) nations, it has been disclosed.

Mr Mali Rwechungura, the Executive Secretary of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (TCCIA), Kagera Branch, told the "Daily News" in an interview that the Bujumbura Expo was an eye opener in a wide range of areas such as agriculture, tourism, trade and investment.

Elaborating, he said TCCIA was finalizing transport arrangements where at least 60 Tanzanian entrepreneurs will visit Rwanda, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in March or April, this year.

"We are trying to strategize on how Tanzanian business community can benefit, in an orderly manner, from the opportunities available in neighboring EAC countries," he said.

"While in Burundi, the Tanzanian delegation shared experience and also marketed available business and tourism opportunities in the country. This was a very important exchange business visit," he said.

Elaborating, he said various Tanzania products including rice, maize flour and dagaa from Lake Victoria were on big demand in neighboring countries while TCCIA was looking forward to market more products.

Mr Rwechungura paid tribute to Tanzanian Ambassador to Burundi, Jilly Maleko who facilitated the business trip adding that the invitation to visit Bujumbura was part of celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of Tanganyika Independence.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X