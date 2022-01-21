Tanzania: Tz Entrepreneurs to Expand Market Horizon

A Delegation of 17 Tanzanian business entrepreneurs visited neighboring Burundi last month where they attended the Bujumbura Expo, and were looking to tap into opportunities in other East African Community (EAC) nations, it has been disclosed.

Mr Mali Rwechungura, the Executive Secretary of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (TCCIA), Kagera Branch, told the "Daily News" in an interview that the Bujumbura Expo was an eye opener in a wide range of areas such as agriculture, tourism, trade and investment.

Elaborating, he said TCCIA was finalizing transport arrangements where at least 60 Tanzanian entrepreneurs will visit Rwanda, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in March or April, this year.

"We are trying to strategize on how Tanzanian business community can benefit, in an orderly manner, from the opportunities available in neighboring EAC countries," he said.

"While in Burundi, the Tanzanian delegation shared experience and also marketed available business and tourism opportunities in the country. This was a very important exchange business visit," he said.

Elaborating, he said various Tanzania products including rice, maize flour and dagaa from Lake Victoria were on big demand in neighboring countries while TCCIA was looking forward to market more products.

Mr Rwechungura paid tribute to Tanzanian Ambassador to Burundi, Jilly Maleko who facilitated the business trip adding that the invitation to visit Bujumbura was part of celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of Tanganyika Independence.