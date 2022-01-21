Liberia: 28 Confirmed Dead After Stampede At Crusade

At least 28 worshippers at a crusade have been confirmed dead following a stampede at the overcrowded venue of the church meeting. Other unconfirmed reports put the number at 30. Hospital officials say the number could go up.

Among the dead confirmed so far are 11 children (6 girls and 5 boys) and 17 adults. Among the dead adults are 15 females including a pregnant woman and two males.

Where did this happened?

The worshippers were attending a two-day power-packed crusade at the D. Twe Memorial High School soccer pitch in the borough of New Kru Town, on Bushrod Island.

The crusade, began Tuesday on 18 January 2022 and was organized by Apostle Abraham Kromah, Senior Pastor of the Word of Life Outreach Ministry popularly known as "More Grace" located in New Georgia Estate, Gardnersville, outside Monrovia.

Apostle Kromah is widely known across Liberia as a healing prophet deliverance minister due to his many miracles.

Over 20 children between ages 7 and 13 along with several elderly women were seen being rushed from the crusade ground to the Redemption Hospital situated right in the borough late Wednesday.

The victims taken to hospital included a pregnant woman, who was later pronounced dead by health authority, while others are undergoing critical medical examination with their fate uncertain due to influx of patients at the facility.

What caused the stampede?

The stampede ensued as a result of severe heat and subsequent attacks by criminals commonly called Zorgoes, who blocked the main entrance of the gate to the crusade grounds, demanding worshippers to turn over all belongings or personal effects.

Speaking to this paper in an interview, an elder lady only identified as Ma Hawa narrates that she took along three children, but they were caught up in the crowd and stepped upon by worshippers while trying to make their way outside the fence.

"My son, my children o-o' they have been taken in the hospital. The status of their condition I just don't know it now. The people are attacking us. The place is very packed and the zogoes are making their way. We are dying. Only God now o-o, see how they are rushing in with people. My children!" She laments.

Apostle Kromah is also the owner of Vision FM 102.1 that is described by his followers as Eyes of the Nation.