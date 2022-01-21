Nigeria: NSA to INEC - Tackle Logistics, Operational Challenges Before 2023 Elections

National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address all logistics and operational challenges ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Monguno who spoke at the first quarterly meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) for the year 2022 yesterday in Abuja, said although the Anambra State governorship election was adjudged hitch-free, it was not without some logistics and operational challenges.

Accordingly, he said the meeting was timely as it will enable members to brainstorm on how to address the identified challenges in a proactive manner.

He said, "This is very important given the fact that the 2023 general election is around the corner, the Area Council elections in the FCT holding on 12th February, 2022 and two off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states as well as other bye elections in the country."

Monguno, who was represented by Galadima Sanusi particularly, commended the chairman of the commission and his team for the ongoing technological innovation aimed at deepening the nation's electoral process.

He said it would undoubtedly deepen the nation's democratic culture.

Mongonu also reiterated the President's commitment to ensure a free, fair and credible general elections in 2023 election.

"All available security architecture of government will be mobilised to achieve this objective," he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said he is confident that the standard of professional conduct displayed by INEC officials and the security agencies in the Edo, Ondo and Anambra states governorship elections will be maintained in all forthcoming polls, including the 2023 general elections.

"Our responsibility is to protect the process to guarantee its integrity while leaving the outcome of the election for voters to determine," he said.

With regard to the end-of-tenure elections, he said that three major elections are holding this year.

He said, "The Ekiti State Governorship election is scheduled to hold on 18th June 2022 while the Osun State Governorship election will hold on 16th July 2022. More immediately, the Area Council elections in the FCT is holding on 12th February 2022, which is just 23 days away.

"As early as next week, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police will brief us on the state of preparation with emphasis on the identified flashpoints and the security situation generally in the FCT.

"At that meeting, the Commission will provide an overview of our readiness for the election involving 68 constituencies (6 Area Council Chairmen and 62 Councillors)."

In addition to these off-cycle and bye-elections, he said the commission must also continue to prepare for the 2023 general elections holding in 394 days.

"Securing the nation under current circumstances is challenging enough. It is more so in an election year. Beginning from this meeting, we shall focus mainly on the best way to secure the electoral process in the most professional manner," he said.

On the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, he said the CVR exercise has now entered its third quarter.

He said the commission is looking forward to activating the additional 1,862 centres nationwide to make it easier for citizens to exercise their right to register as voters.