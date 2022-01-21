Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Forty-five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, Northern Red Sea, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, thirty-four patients are from Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region. Six patients are from Testing Stations in Mendefera (4), and Emni-Haili (2); Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Afabet (2), and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. Two patients are from Tasting Station in Ali-Gidir, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, hundred-six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 8,546 while the number of deaths stands at 89.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 9,160.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

20 January 2022