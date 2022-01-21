Namibia: Katima Residents Overwhelmed By Heavy Floods

20 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

KATIMA Mulilo Town Council chief executive officer Raphael Liswaniso says the council will provide residents affected by recent heavy rains and heavy floods with sand to level their yards and streets that are inaccessible.

"The suburb committees have identified the affected families and given us a list, so we will start taking sand to them. If the rain persists, we are even willing to relocate them to higher ground temporarily," he said on Wednesday.

The residents of Choto and Cowboy locations are affected by heavy floods annually, which make their houses inaccessible and destroy them as they are mostly made of mud.

The residents of Choto last week told The Namibian that they fear for the lives of their children because the flood waters are deep, and they can drown if unsupervised.

"My house is flooded inside and outside. As a parent, I fear that my children, aged four and 12 years, will fall in their sleep and drown. Even outside when I walk, the water comes up to my knees. We are really worried," said Beauty Shakana.

Dinna Asser, a single mother of two, says the wall of her house collapsed last week on Tuesday night while she was sleeping with her children, aged six years and two months.

"I woke up when I heard a loud noise, only to see the back wall of my house had fallen. I called for help and neighbours came to our rescue and helped me remove my goods. At this moment, I have nowhere to go. I'm already unemployed and struggling to make ends meet. It's really difficult," she said.

