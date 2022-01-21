Namibia: Fuel Parastatal Fires Logistics Executive

20 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sonja Smith

THE national petroleum company has fired its supply and logistics executive Rynier du Preez over alleged negligence.

Confirming Du Preez's dismissal, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) spokesperson Utaara Hoveka said the decision was made last month.

"I confirm the termination of services in respect of Mr Du Preez. But I cannot get into the details of the matter," Hoveka said.

Du Preez told The Namibian that he will appeal the decision.

"The matter is sub judice, as we lodged an appeal," he said.

Namcor managing director Immanuel Mulunga told The Namibian that an investigation was done.

"Yes, there was an investigation and he underwent a disciplinary process chaired by an external independent legal expert," Mulunga said.

A senior official at Namcor said Du Preez was found guilty on two charges of gross negligence.

One of the main reasons is that his actions allegedly led to Namcor losing N$1 million from the sale of fuel.

Some sources believe Du Preez fell out of favour at the fuel parastatal and his removal is linked to a power struggle within the organisation.

Du Preez worked for Namcor for four years.

His role included ensuring a continuous supply of petroleum products to Namcor customers, and making sure the products are supplied at the right time and price.

Prior to joining Namcor, Du Preez worked for Total Namibia, where he mainly initiated change in the way the petroleum industry operated in Namibia.

