Namibia: SA Firm Offers N$1,4 Billion for Air Namibia

SOUTH African airline, BDS Airways, has made a N$1,4 billion offer to buy the assets of the liquidated national airline, Air Namibia.

In a letter dated 4 January 2022, BDS chairman Sabelo Williams wrote to Air Namibia's liquidators, David Bruni and Ian McLaren proposing to purchase 100% of the liquidated airline's assets.

In November last year, BDS said it was in a position to offer N$3,2 billion for Air Namibia, with N$1,5 billion to be made available immediately for various disbursements to creditors, on the instruction of the joint liquidators.

Bruni and McLaren on Wednesday wrote to the Pilots Association of Namibia's Heino Jakob to inform him that they have received an offer from BDS and that they intend to accept it.

"The previous offer was withdrawn," the liquidators said in the letter. However, no reasons have been provided regarding the withdrawal.

BDS further indicated that they are ready to sign and do the ownership transfer today (20 January 2022).