Egypt: PM Follows Up On Situation of Nitrogen Fertilizers System

20 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli presided over a meeting Thursday 20/1/2022 to follow up on the situation related to the nitrogen fertilizers system and ways to meet the needs of farmers and increase crop yields.

At the beginning of the meeting, attended by a host of ministers, Mabdouli said that the move comes as part of the State's efforts to provide the requirements for agricultural production upon directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in this respect.

This will help achieve the State's strategic orientation toward increasing the area of agricultural land in Egypt, he added.

Agriculture and Land Reclamation Minister El Sayed el Quseir, for his part, tackled his ministry's strategy to implement a fully-integrated system for the nitrogen fertilizers.

The new system will contribute to providing needs related to agriculture development, he added.

