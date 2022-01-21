Egypt's First Lady Voices Happiness for Meeting S. Korean First Lady

Egypt's First Lady Entissar El Sisi voiced happiness for meeting South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook on Thursday 20/1/2022.

In a post on her Facebook page, the president's spouse said that she was honoured to meet the South Korean first lady, adding that they discussed a range of issues, including ways of supporting youth and attaining women empowerment in the various fields.

Talks also took up efforts exerted by the Egyptian government to provide a decent life to all Egyptians through a number of governmental initiatives, added the Egyptian first lady.

She also extended thanks to the South Korean first lady for her kind words about Egypt, a matter which affirmed the distinguished ties binding the two countries.