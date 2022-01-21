Egypt's First Lady Voices Happiness for Meeting S. Korean First Lady

20 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's First Lady Entissar El Sisi voiced happiness for meeting South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook on Thursday 20/1/2022.

In a post on her Facebook page, the president's spouse said that she was honoured to meet the South Korean first lady, adding that they discussed a range of issues, including ways of supporting youth and attaining women empowerment in the various fields.

Talks also took up efforts exerted by the Egyptian government to provide a decent life to all Egyptians through a number of governmental initiatives, added the Egyptian first lady.

She also extended thanks to the South Korean first lady for her kind words about Egypt, a matter which affirmed the distinguished ties binding the two countries.

