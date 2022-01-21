Egypt: Sisi - Egypt-South Korea Relations Witnessed Remarkable Development in Past Years

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed Thursday 20/1/2022 that Egypt's appreciation of its strong relations with South Korea, calling for activating comprehensive partnership between the two countries for the interests of their peoples.

Sisi made the remarks during a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday at Cairo's Al- Ittihadiya Palace.

The president emphasized the importance of proceeding with bilateral political consultations and strategic dialogue to propel cooperation between the two countries, adding that Cairo-Seoul relations have witnessed remarkable development over the past years.

He added that Egypt is looking forward to attracting South Korean companies to work in Egypt, asserting its readiness to facilitate their work in the fields of energy, mining, information technology, artificial intelligence and investment promotion in Africa.

Sisi noted that he exchanged views with his South Korean counterpart as regards coordinating positions between Cairo and Seoul in international forums; in a way that reaffirm the political will to strengthen partnership between the two sides.

He expected further bilateral cooperation in light of the extended friendship between the Egyptian and South Korean peoples.

Sisi said the South Korean president's visit comes in light of the two countries' keenness to consult as well as exchange viewpoints on various topics and issues of mutual interest.

He also pointed out to Cairo and Seoul's work to foster bilateral cooperation in a way that serves their interests, and contributes to achieving development and prosperity for the two countries' peoples.

"It also aims to follow up on the outcome of my visit to the South Korean capital Seoul in 2016," the president added.

In the same regard, Sisi expressed his appreciation of the strong momentum witnessed by Egypt-South Korea cooperation in various areas, as well as for the strength of bilateral relations.

The president said that he agreed with the South Korean leader on the continuity of work by the joint committee, co-chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries, to further enhance political, economic and technical cooperation.

There has also been an agreement on continuing the dialogue mechanism between the two countries' ministries of finance as well as between the joint commercial committee; given their importance in propelling and strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

President Sisi said Cairo is looking forward to attracting South Korean companies and investments to the country, affirming Egypt's readiness to facilitate all relevant necessary measures with a view to creating a favorable investment environment for South Korean investments in major development and infrastructure projects, as well as in projects carried out in the fields of energy, mining, transport, in addition to communications and information technology.

This comes in line with the economic reform process carried out by Egypt, the achievements made in this regard, and positive indicators for Egypt's economic future, Sisi added.

The president noted that he and the South Korean leader have agreed on the importance of bolstering joint cooperation in order to support the Egyptian vision meant to help the country "enter the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution".

On that score, Sisi added that an agreement has been reached as regards intensifying bilateral coordination, whether through opening a branch of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Egypt, or via cooperation between the two countries' ministries of communications and information technology with regard to applying artificial intelligence at Egypt's government institutions.

Those efforts come amid the approach of moving the government's offices to the New Administrative Capital, in addition to Egypt's aspiration to spur development in the short term and draw on the successful Korean experience in this respect.

Sisi said his talks with the South Korean president reviewed possible partnership opportunities between Egyptian companies operating in Africa and their South Korean peers; with the aim of promoting investment in Africa, especially in the infrastructure field.

The meeting also touched on the enormous opportunities that are set to be offered when work commences at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is expected to bring about a significant increase in trade and investment flows between African countries and the international community, the president added.

President Sisi noted that he exchanged views with the South Korean leader on various regional and international issues of mutual interest. "We also agreed to coordinate the two countries' positions in various international forums," he added.

Meanwhile, Sisi expressed hope that the coming stage would witness further cooperation and coordination between Egypt and South Korea in a way that helps achieve prosperity and welfare for the two countries' peoples.