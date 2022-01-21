Egypt, UN Discuss Supporting 'Decent Life' Initiative

International Cooperation Minister Rania El Mashat has discussed at a meeting with Elena Panova, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt, the development of an integrated approach for the UN cooperation with the Egyptian government to support the "Decent Life" presidential initiative.

This meeting comes in light of the visit by Antonio Vigilante, the UN former resident coordinator, to start consultations between the UN agencies and the Egyptian government, with the aim of setting priorities of the next phase, to implement development projects within the "Decent Life" initiative, according to a statement released by the International Cooperation Ministry on Thursday 20/1/2022.

The international cooperation minister stated that her ministry works on coordinating development efforts with the United Nations, and all development partners, to set their vision and steps for executing those projects.

Mashat further noted that this move falls within the framework of the fruitful and strategic cooperation between Egypt and the United Nations, through the UN Partnership Development Framework (UNPDF) from 2023 to 2027, to back national efforts that are aimed at developing rural areas via the Decent Life initiative.

The international cooperation minister applauded the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United Nations, which extends for decades, through which it has achieved positive results and has been pushing forward the government's development efforts across various fields, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

For her part, Elena Panova, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt, said the "Decent Life" initiative is an important opportunity that contributes to achieving the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, on the regional and global levels, noting that the UN takes part in the development of the Decent Life's villages, through over 400 ongoing activities that are directed to over 1.4 million beneficiaries.

Panova pointed out that the UN and Egypt have started preparations for the UN Partnership Development Framework for Egypt (UNPDF) 2023/2027, through which the Decent Life initiative has been outlined as one of the key areas of cooperation that advance Egypt's Vision 2030 and the UN's SDGs.

Meanwhile, Antonio Vigilante, the UN former Resident Coordinator in Egypt, presented his plan during his official mission in the country, which included monitoring the UN's involvement regarding the Decent Life initiative.

He also reviewed the discussions with the relevant Egyptian authorities on the effective cooperation within the UNPDF.

Moreover, they also tackled identifying the proposed investment projects within the Decent Life initiative, and means of securing the development financing for implementation.