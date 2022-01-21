Tanzania: Police Launch Investigation After Viral Image Showing Cop Taking Bribes

20 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

POLICE in Tanzania is investigating allegations of its officer in a viral image that shows him taking bribes from a motorist and subsequently being arrested for the crime.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the force said no one is above the law. "It means, strict actions will be taken according to laws, rules and regulations," it said, emphasizing that it is probing the incidence for appropriate actions.

On Jan. 19, 2022 images depicting a person in a traffic uniform holding money and some amount of money at the back seat of a car went viral.

The photos were captioned: "Police Officer nabbed for bribes."

