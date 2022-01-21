Rwanda: APR Moves to the Summit as Etoile Hold Kiyovu

Defending champions APR moved to the apex of the 2021/2022 Rwanda Premier League on Wednesday with a hard fought 1-0 win over Gorilla FC.

The army side won the keenly contested game through a Lague Byiringiro penalty and they have now leapfrogged SC Kiyovu into the top spot with 27 points and two games in hand.

Elsewhere, Rayon Sports managed a 2-0 away win over struggling Etincelles, with goals from Manase Mutatu and skipper Kevin Muhire.

AS Kigali edged Bugesera 2-1 at Bugesera Stadium. Ramadhan Niyibizi and Hussein Shabani were the scorers for AS Kigali, while Didier Mucyo netted the consolation goal for the home side.

At Ngoma Stadium, newcomers Etoile de l'Est held hopefuls Kiyovu to a goalless draw. The latter have now dropped to second position with 26 points. AS Kigali and Rayon Sports are third and fourth, respectively, with 23 points apiece.