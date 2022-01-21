Uganda: Government Urged to Make Vocational Eduction More Inclusive

Government has been urged to ensure that vocational education is made available to everyone as education institutions open up two years after the Covid-19 lockdown.

The call was made by Netherlands Ambassador to Uganda Karin Bovern.

She was speaking at the opening of the Catholic Organisation for Relief and Development (Cordaid) in partnership with CINOP two day conference whose focus is equip vulnerable youth from the refugee and host community in the West Nile region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Phil Walton, Managing Director East and Southern Africa Cordaid says there is a great opportunity in Uganda to unleash the agricultural sector.

The Inclusive Vocational Education for Entrepreneurship Perspective in Agriculture (IVEEPA) project aims to contribute to the opportunities for agricultural entrepreneurship for young people in collaboration with five technical and vocational education training institutes that can include refugees in their education programmes.

The five Institutes include ADRAA Agricultural College, Amelo Technical Institute, Arua Technical Institute-Ragem, Moyo Technical Institute, and Koboko Technical Institute.

In response, the Education Officer at the Ministry of Education and Sports in Charge of Special Needs and Inclusive Education Sanya Jackson Obale said the non inclusiveness can be attributed to limited funding.

The focus is to support these participating institutes to develop a strong agricultural entrepreneurship education program that trains young people in practical agricultural skills and guides them in starting their own small business within their community. The project is part of the Orange Knowledge Programme Managed by Nuffic funded by the Netherlands Ministry of foreign affairs. The two-day Inclusive education conference to take place from 18th to 19th January 2022 at Imperial Botanical Beach Hotel in Entebbe Students with disabilities Vocational Education Cordaid