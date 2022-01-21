Rwanda: Egyptian Military Academy Officials Conduct Study Tour in Rwanda

A delegation from the Egyptian Military Academy headed by Brig Gen Ahmed Ibrahim Mohammed Alam El Deen and four military officer cadets has wrapped up a study tour in Rwanda, held from January 16 to 20.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the purpose of their visit was to conduct a study tour of officer basic training in Rwanda.

On January 18, they visited Rwanda Defence Force Headquarters and were welcomed by the Ministry of Defence Director General of Policy and Strategy, Maj Gen Ferdinand Safari and Chief of J3, Col Chrysostom Ngendahimana.

At RDF HQs the Egyptian Military Academy delegation was accompanied by their Defence Attaché to Rwanda, Brig Gen Hesham Rammah.

Maj Gen Safari commended the existing defence cooperation between Egypt and Rwanda and welcomed them and wished them a good stay in Rwanda.

From January 18 to 19, the visiting delegation attended officer basic training sessions at Rwanda Military Academy in Gako, where they interacted with the Academy Staff and explored the conduct of officer cadets training.

During their stay, the Egyptian officers also paid respects to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and visited the Campaign against Genocide Museum at Parliament.

Egyptian Armed Forces and RDF maintain good cooperation particularly in the field of military training.

In May last year, the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Lt Gen Mohamed Farid visited the RDF and held bilateral discussions with the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura at RDF Headquarters, Kimihurura.

Rwanda and Egypt have been working on strengthening bilateral ties and mutual interests in economy and trade, as well as defence and security.