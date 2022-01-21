Tunisia: Siliana-Covid-19 - Two Deaths, 124 More Cases of Infection

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Siliana has recorded two additional fatalities due to the Coronavirus over the last 24 hours, according to an updated report published on Thursday by the Regional Health Directorate.

During the same period, 124 people in the region have tested positive for the virus. The new cases of infection are distributed as follows: 32 cases in Gaafour, 30 cases in El Krib, 21 cases in Siliana, 15 cases in Bargou, 11 cases in Sidi Bou Rouis, 9 cases in Bou Arada and 6 cases in Makther.

According to the same source, 9 COVID patients are currently admitted to hospitals in the governorate of Siliana where the incidence rate has now reached 100 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.