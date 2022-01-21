Tunisia: Coronavirus - Six More Deaths, and 575 Infections Recorded in Sfax

20 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Six people died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax, according to an updated report published by the local health directorate Thursday.

Moreover, 575 more COVID-19 cases were recorded in the region, after the results of 1965 laboratory tests were published, or a positivity rate of about 30%.

According to the same source, 144 people have recovered from the infection, while 18 COVID patients are currently placed in ICU, 75 admitted to oxygen-supported units and 21 others in private clinics in the governorate.

