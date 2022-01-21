Tunisia: Awfia to Prosecute Those Involved in Assaults Against Families of Revolution Martyrs

Tunis/Tunisia — President of Awfia civil Organisation Lamia Farhani said Thursday legal action will be brought against those who assaulted the families of the martyrs and wounded of the Revolution during the commemoration of its 11th anniversary on January 14.

Speaking at a press conference at the headquarters of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (French: SNJT), Farhani said demonstrators among relatives of Revolution victims were brutally assaulted by police. She condemned the "kidnapping" of the brothers of two martyrs of the Revolution.

Policemen intercepted the peaceful march in Mohamed V avenue and physically and verbally assaulted protesters. There are strong signs, Farhani said, they were following instructions.

Farhani held both President Kais Saied and Interior Minister Touafik Charfeddine accountable for security excesses against mothers of martyrs and the wounded of the Revolution among seniors, people with disabilities or suffering the physical and psychological toll of torture during dictatorship or the Revolution

The Head of State's decision to change the date of the Tunisian Revolution is condemnable, Farhani added. Decreeing a curfew and banning gatherings to commemorate January 14 as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus is a political decision par excellence.

She said, in this vein, all segments of society have the right to commeorate this event and protest peacefully.