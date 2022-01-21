Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sanitary Lockdown Period Set At 5 Days, Negative Pcr Test Not Required to Return to Work (Moh)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health has updated the period of sanitary lockdown and the modalities of resumption of work in both the public and private sectors, for people infected by the coronavirus.

The Ministry announced in a press release issued today that the sanitary lockdown is 5 days if the result of the PCR test carried out in a laboratory is positive and will be extended to 7 days in case of persistent symptoms.

Resumption of work after the sanitary isolation period is mandatory without a negative PCR test.

The update of the sanitary lockdown protocol comes after decisions resulting from the recommendations of the Scientific Committee for the Fight against Coronavirus, during its meeting of January 18 and the Cabinet meeting of January 19, 2022.

Tunisia has experienced a notable spread of the Coronavirus during this period: the rate of positivity has risen to more than 34%, with an increase in the number of deaths.