Rwanda: Police Look to Close Gap on Top

Hopefuls Police will be seeking maximum points and a chance to close gap to the top when they host stubborn Rutsiro at Kigali Stadium on Thursday.

The game will get underway at 3pm CAT.

Police beat Mukura 1-0 on Monday, a crucial away victory that lifted the law enforcers to within three points of leaders SC Kiyovu and two adrift of second-placed APR.

"We have made winning the league title our key priority this season," said Police tactician Nuttall Elliot. "I am very grateful that, as a team, we are pulling in the same direction and working together towards achieving the target."

Two players; John Turatsinze of Police and Jean Claude Mugiraneza of Rutsiro, will miss the game due to cumulative yellow cards.

Scottish Nuttall further noted: "Rutsiro are a good side and have made a good start. They can harm anyone in the league, so we must be careful because we need to win and keep pressure on top teams if we are to remain in the title race."

After 12 matches, Police have picked up 22 points and a win on Thursday could see them level with Kiyovu.

Thursday (15:00)

Gicumbi Vs Mukura Musanze Vs Gasogi Police Vs Rutsiro