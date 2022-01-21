Rwanda: "I Want to Turn Bugesera Into a Winning Team" - New Coach Ndayiragije

20 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah and Peter Kamasa

Etienne Ndayiragije has emphasised his desire to take Bugesera FC to another level following his appointment as the club's new head coach on Wednesday.

The Burundian tactician was unveiled on Wednesday, just a day after axing Abdul Mbarushima over poor performance.

The Nyamata-based club was touted by local pundits as one of the teams to watch this season following their off-season games, five wins and one loss, coupled with the acquisition of a host of good talents including Ghanaian forward Sadick Sulley.

The club is, however, languishing at the 12th position on the 16-team league table with 13 points after 13 matches.

Things about to change?

Moments after his unveiling, Ndayiragije said he looked forward to the challenge as Bugesera's new manager, and he is optimistic about changing the club's fortunes.

"I have proved that I can manage a club and win trophies, I want to transform this team (Bugesera) into a winning team in the first division," insisted Ndayiragije in his first interview.

He further noted that his immediate priority target is to restructure and strengthen the squad.

Ndayiragije previously held coaching stints with the Tanzanian national team, KMC and Azam in Tanzania premier league, as well as Burundian giants Vital'O.

